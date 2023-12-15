Supplementary turnover tax to cost Romanian banks some EUR 200 mln per year

Supplementary turnover tax to cost Romanian banks some EUR 200 mln per year. The 2% supplementary turnover tax owed by Romanian banks will generate budget revenues of RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) per year, according to estimates of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) included in the Financial Stability Report. This accounts for 1.5% of own funds. For comparison, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]