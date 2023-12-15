Romania’s Fiscal Council says public deficit will “very likely” increase significantly in 2024

Romania’s Fiscal Council says public deficit will “very likely” increase significantly in 2024. Emphasizing that the potential revenues generated by digitalization and lower tax evasion can not be included as certain resources in the budget planning, Romania’s Fiscal Council (CF) on December 14 concluded that the public gap “will very likely exceed significantly in 2024 the [5.9%-of-GDP] (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]