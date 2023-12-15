Vlasceanu & Partners has assisted Alive Capital in acquiring a 23 MW photovoltaic project

Vlasceanu & Partners has advised Alive Capital for the acquisition of Da Vinci New Project, a project company that owns a photovoltaic plant of about 23 MW in Nanov, Teleorman county. The legal support encompassed a thorough due diligence process for the project, along with comprehensive (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]