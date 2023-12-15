 
Romaniapress.com

December 15, 2023

Romanian central bank authorizes ROCA Agri RDF’s new financing tool for the agricultural sector
AGRO IFN SA, the financing instrument for the agricultural sector launched by ROCA Agri RDF, the agriculture holding within ROCA Investments, has received approval from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). In the first two weeks since becoming operational, AGRO IFN SA has already extended its (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Metropolitan Pensii Lowers Its Ownership Stake In Fondul Proprietatea To 4.1% From 5% Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has announced in a stock market report on Dec 15, through its sole manager Franklin Templeton, that private pension fund Fondul de Pensii Administrat Privat Metropolitan Life reached an ownership stake of 4.1% of the share capital of FP, respectively 3.55 billion (...)

Electrica Unveils Corporate Strategy For 2024-2030 Electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (EL.RO) has informed its shareholders and investors on Friday (Dec 15) that, during its meeting on December 14, 2023, the company's Board of Directors approved the Corporate Strategy of Electrica Group for 2024-2030.

TEDi Opens Store In Piatra Neamt, In Galleria Mall; Reaches 32 Units In Romania German non-food discounter TEDi has opened a store in Piatra Neamt, within Galleria Mall, thus reaching a network of 32 units in Romania.

Decathlon Opens Its First Store In Ramnicu Valcea; Reaches 31 Units In Romania Frech retailer Decathlon has open its first store in Ramnicu Valcea, located within the Shopping City Ramnicu Valcea mall, reaching a network of 31 units countrywide.

Distributie Energie Electrica Romania Inaugurates New Transformation Station Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), a member company of the Electrica Group, has inaugurated a new transformation station, in the locality of Leordina (Maramures County), on Friday (Dec 15).

Romania Industrial Sales Up 2.5% On Month In October 2023 Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) increased by 2.5% in nominal terms in October 2023 compared to September 2023 and by 3.1% versus October 2022, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Friday (December 15).

Report: Most hospitals in Romania operate in buildings built between 1900 and 1970 Most hospitals in Romania operate in buildings constructed between 1900 and 1970, with 68 hospitals housed in structures predating 1900, according to a new report by Romania’s Court of Auditors. The report, cited by G4Media, was compiled after an audit of 310 hospital units and a performance (...)

 


