Central Romania: Brașov City Hall awards EUR 15 mln contract for 20 MW PV park

Central Romania: Brașov City Hall awards EUR 15 mln contract for 20 MW PV park. The City Hall of Brașov, a popular mountain city in central Romania, said mayor Allen Coliban signed the contract for the design and construction of a 20 MW photovoltaic (PV) park that will ensure energy independence for public consumption. The investment amounts to over RON 75 million (some (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]