EY: Romania IPO Market Continues to Grow Despite Challenging Global Environment for Stock Listings
Dec 15, 2023
Romania’s IPO market continues to grow despite a challenging global environment for stock listings and the outlooks remain upbeat, after in 2023 the market capitalization of companies listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange has hit $44 billion, reveals an EY analysis.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]