AVIS Romania: Germany, Italy, France, and USA - Main destinations for Romanians in the holiday season

AVIS Romania: Germany, Italy, France, and USA - Main destinations for Romanians in the holiday season. The main destinations where Romanians rent cars during the winter holidays are Germany, Italy, France, and the United States of America, according to recent data from global transportation provider, Avis Car Rental Romania. At the same time, Romania is a preferred destination for customers (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]