INS: Employment Rate For Working Age Population At 63.3% In Q3/2023, Higher By 0.3 Percentage Points Vs Q2/2023
Dec 15, 2023
The employment rate for the working age population (15-64 years) was 63.3% in the third quarter of 2023, increasing by 0.3 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2023, data from Romania's statistics board INS showed on Friday (December 15).
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]