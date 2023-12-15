EU Court of Justice orders financial penalties for Romania for failing to close unauthorized landfills

EU Court of Justice orders financial penalties for Romania for failing to close unauthorized landfills. The Court of Justice of the European Union has ordered Romania to pay fines for failing to close 31 unauthorized landfills. The fines amount to EUR 1.5 million and a penalty of EUR 600 per landfill and per day of delay. The EU Court decided to impose financial sanctions on Romania for not (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]