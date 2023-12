Decathlon Opens Its First Store In Ramnicu Valcea; Reaches 31 Units In Romania

Decathlon Opens Its First Store In Ramnicu Valcea; Reaches 31 Units In Romania. Frech retailer Decathlon has open its first store in Ramnicu Valcea, located within the Shopping City Ramnicu Valcea mall, reaching a network of 31 units countrywide. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]