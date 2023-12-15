Metropolitan Pensii Lowers Its Ownership Stake In Fondul Proprietatea To 4.1% From 5%

Metropolitan Pensii Lowers Its Ownership Stake In Fondul Proprietatea To 4.1% From 5%. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has announced in a stock market report on Dec 15, through its sole manager Franklin Templeton, that private pension fund Fondul de Pensii Administrat Privat Metropolitan Life reached an ownership stake of 4.1% of the share capital of FP, respectively 3.55 billion (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]