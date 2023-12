TEDi Opens Store In Piatra Neamt, In Galleria Mall; Reaches 32 Units In Romania

German non-food discounter TEDi has opened a store in Piatra Neamt, within Galleria Mall, thus reaching a network of 32 units in Romania.