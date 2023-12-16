Hidroelectrica Calls Shareholders To Vote On Company To Transfer UCM Resita SA Business

Hidroelectrica Calls Shareholders To Vote On Company To Transfer UCM Resita SA Business. Green power producer Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) has called shareholders for a meeting on January 22, 2024, to approve the acquisition of the business from UCM Resita SA and the establishment of a company to handle the transfer of business called „Uzina de Constructii Masini Hidroenergetice S.R.L” (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]