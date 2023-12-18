 
December 18, 2023

Engie, Premier Energy reportedly in race to buy Romanian energy supplier from Macquarie
Engie, Premier Energy reportedly in race to buy Romanian energy supplier from Macquarie.

The Australian investment fund Macquarie Asset Management is reportedly seeking to sell the energy (electricity and natural gas) supply company in southern Romania, which it purchased from Czech group CEZ in 2020 as part of a larger deal, including renewable energy assets and a regional (...)

Perfumery Brand Obsentum Opens First Store In NE Romania, In Iasi Perfumery brand Obsentum has opened its first store in northeastern Romania in Iasi, in the Palas shopping center, and has reached a network of nine niche perfumeries in the country.

Anamaria Cretu Joins Office Agency Of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox strengthens its office agency by recruiting Anamaria Creţu, a specialist with 18 years of multinational corporate experience.

eJobs: Romanian Labor Market Sees Job Hunting Spree In 2023 2023 was the year in which candidates' desire to find a new job was strongly felt on the labor market, while, for employers, a tempering of efforts to expand their teams set in.

Romanian center-right opposition parties form alliance for upcoming elections Romanian opposition parties Forța Dreptei, PMP, and USR recently announced that they have formed the United Right Alliance for the electoral year ahead. “This Alliance will remove this regime of lies, poverty, and injustice from power in 2024," declared USR president Cătălin Drulă at a press (...)

Once Upon a Winter's Dream: Ballet gala brings Iana Salenko, Julian MacKay, Marina Minoiu to Bucharest Iana Salenko, Dinu Tamazlâcaru, Julian MacKay, and Marina Minoiu are among those who will perform in Bucharest at a ballet gala scheduled for February 26 at the National Theatre TNB. The gala Once Upon a Winter's Dream has a program that covers moments from works such as Giselle, Cinderella, (...)

Bucharest ranks 111th in Quality of Living ranking for expats The capital of Romania was recently ranked 111th in the Quality of Living 2023 ranking for expats in a list compiled by the consultancy firm Mercer. Vienna maintained its top position. The Mercer – Quality of Living study evaluates living conditions in over 450 cities worldwide to help (...)

Bucharest's former BCR Palace set to become luxury hotel The former BCR Palace building, located in Bucharest’s central University Square, is set to become a luxury hotel and undergo a transformation that will take several years. The building faces the University of Bucharest and will be transformed into a 5-star hotel, after a renovation that is (...)

 


