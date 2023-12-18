RO Govt. endorses 2024 budget planning but takes no responsibility for its legal compliance

RO Govt. endorses 2024 budget planning but takes no responsibility for its legal compliance. Romania’s Government, on the night of December 14 to 15, approved the budget planning for 2024 despite a negative opinion issued by the Fiscal Council on a preliminary draft. Furthermore, the Economic and Social Council (CSE) and the Legislative Council issued negative opinions. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]