Bucharest ranks 111th in Quality of Living ranking for expatsThe capital of Romania was recently ranked 111th in the Quality of Living 2023 ranking for expats in a list compiled by the consultancy firm Mercer. Vienna maintained its top position. The Mercer – Quality of Living study evaluates living conditions in over 450 cities worldwide to help (...)
Bucharest's former BCR Palace set to become luxury hotelThe former BCR Palace building, located in Bucharest’s central University Square, is set to become a luxury hotel and undergo a transformation that will take several years. The building faces the University of Bucharest and will be transformed into a 5-star hotel, after a renovation that is (...)