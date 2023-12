Sierra Quadrant: 3 Out of 5 Entrepreneurs Set to Restructure Businesses in 2024

A large part of companies in Romania, from micro-enterprises to large ones, will undergo a sizable business restructuring process in 2024 amid fiscal challenges and rising economic uncertainties, reveals a Sierra Quadrant survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]