Smart collaboration platform founded by Romanians launches funding round on SeedBlink

Smart collaboration platform founded by Romanians launches funding round on SeedBlink. Sessions Technologies, a company that has developed a smart communication platform that brings together all collaboration tools in one place, is targeting EUR 500,000 in funding on SeedBlink, the European funding and equity management platform for technology start-ups. The funding campaign on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]