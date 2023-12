Nyerges & Partners advised Shikun & Binui Energy in concluding two EPC contracts for two PV plants in Romania totaling 101.1 MWp.

CJR Renewables two EPC contracts for Șimleul Silvaniei 1 & 2 solar PV power projects