Survey: 70% of Romanians say they have relatives abroad, more than a decade ago
Dec 18, 2023
Survey: 70% of Romanians say they have relatives abroad, more than a decade ago.
Nearly 70% of Romanians say they have relatives abroad, an increase from 10 years ago, according to a recent INSCOP survey. Twenty percent say their relatives from abroad send them money. A total of 69% of Romanians say they have relatives abroad (compared to 51.8% in June 2013), while 31% (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]