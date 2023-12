Central Romania: Natural History Museum reopens in Târgu Mureș

Central Romania: Natural History Museum reopens in Târgu Mureș. The Natural History Museum in Târgu Mureș has reopened after a five-year break during which both the building and the main exhibition were refurbished as part of a project of the Mureș County Council funded through the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Program. The project, which had a total (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]