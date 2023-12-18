EY: Romania Is 15th Most Attractive European Investment Destination Amid 86% Rise In Number Of FDI Projects In 2022

EY: Romania Is 15th Most Attractive European Investment Destination Amid 86% Rise In Number Of FDI Projects In 2022. Romania recorded an 86% increase in the number of FDI (foreign direct investment) projects in 2022, making it the fifteenth most attractive European investment destination, up seven places from the previous year, according to the 2023 edition of the annual report EY Romania Attractiveness Survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]