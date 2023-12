Market Value Of All Companies Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Overshoots RON300B Mark

Market Value Of All Companies Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Overshoots RON300B Mark. The capitalization of all 371 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), both on the Regulated Market (RM) and on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS), reached an all-time high, at over RON301 billion, at the end of the first 11 months of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]