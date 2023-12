Engie Romania To Start Construction Of 37.2 MWp Solar Park In Prahova County

Engie Romania, the largest natural gas distributor and supplier on the local market and a part of French utility Engie, said on Monday (Dec 18) that it plans to build a 37.2 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) park in the Aricestii Rahtivani commune, the southern Prahova County.