Clifford Chance Badea Advised On Four Equity And Bond Transaction Of Almost EUR1B In Nov-Dec 2023



The Bucharest Capital Markets Practice of global law firm Clifford Chance, coordinated by Partner Madalina Rachieru-Postolache, advised for on four equity and bonds transactions successfully concluded in November – December 2023, with a combined value of almost EUR1 billion.