Kaufland Grows To 173 Hypermarkets In 2023. The year 2023 was a year of consolidation and maturity for Kaufland Romania, when the retailer continued to expand fast, by opening 13 new hypermarkets, says Valer Hancas, communication and corporate affairs director. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]