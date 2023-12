Dairy Maker Ferma cu Omenie Plans To Open New Store In Cluj-Napoca In 2024

Ferma cu Omenie, a dairy producer based in the locality of Unirea (Alba County), plans to open a new store in Cluj-Napoca, in 2024.