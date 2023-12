Vrancart Adjud Contracts EUR16M Financing From BRD For Solar Park Construction

BRD has granted EUR16 million financing to corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO) for the construction of a solar photovoltaic (PV) park with an installed power of 20.5 MW.