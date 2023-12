Carrefour Expands Its Convenience Store Chain In Romania In 2023, To 162 Express Units

French-held retailer Carrefour has expanded its convenience store chain in Romania in 2023, reaching 162 Express units following 22 store openings across nine towns and cities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]