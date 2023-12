Romgaz Shareholders Approve Share Capital Increase By RON3.5B

Romgaz Shareholders Approve Share Capital Increase By RON3.5B. The shareholders of Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) have approved an increase of the company's share capital by RON3.47 billion by issuing 3.47 billion shares, with a nominal value of RON1 per unit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]