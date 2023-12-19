Engie begins developing 37MWp solar park in southern Romania

Engie begins developing 37MWp solar park in southern Romania. Engie Romania has started the construction of a photovoltaic (PV) park with a total capacity of 37.2 MWp in Ariceștii Rahtivani commune, in Prahova county, the company announced in a press release. The project will be built on an area of ​​57 hectares and is planned to become operational in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]