Banca Transilvania reportedly close to buying OTP Bank Romania
Dec 19, 2023
Banca Transilvania reportedly close to buying OTP Bank Romania.
OTP Bank reportedly agreed over the terms for the sale of its Romanian subsidiary to Banca Transilvania, a deal expected to be officially announced in early January after the boards of the banks endorse it, according to sources on the banking market quoted by Ziarul Financiar. OTP Bank (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
China's KSHG Auto Harness Further Expands In Romania, With Another 13,000 Sqm In CTPark Deva II
CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has leased a new area of 13,000 square meters of production space within CTPark Deva II, in western Romania, to leading Chinese automotive component company KSHG Auto (...)
Black Sea Fund Acquired A Majority Stake In Gymboland
Black Sea Fund, an investment fund focused on mid-sized companies and set up in 2018, has acquired a majority stake in Kids Element SA (Gymboland Group), the company that owns and operates indoor playgrounds and gaming arcades under the Gymboland and Rematch brands.
Moldova's president Maia Sandu, first recipient of Timisoara Prize for European Values
Maia Sandu, the president of the Republic of Moldova, is the first recipient of the Timişoara Prize for European Values, a prestigious award worth EUR 30,000. She is scheduled to visit the city of Timişoara, in western Romania, on January 12-13, at the invitation of mayor Dominic Fritz, to (...)
As part of the MedLife genetic testing program, David Popovici offered the first 20 gold bows made from his World Championship medal to children who have survived cancer
MedLife, the largest private medical services network in Romania celebrates one year since the launch of the first and only free program of genetic testing for children with cancer, with national coverage, in Romania by a special event that took place today at Fundeni Clinical Institute. As (...)
Southern Romania: Craiova delays Christmas Fair closing to January 7
Craiova City Hall, in southern Romania, recently announced that it is extending the operating period of its Christmas Fair to January 7, 2024. Following requests from tourism agencies, the municipality has decided to extend the fair's closing date by five days. Those who did not visit it so (...)
UniCredit Bank Lists On Bucharest Stock Exchange Its 2nd Bond Issue Of 2023, In The Amount Of RON480M
UniCredit Bank, which is part of the UniCredit Group and one of the major banks in Romania, is listing today, 20 December, its second corporate bonds issue on the stock exchange this year, worth RON 480 million.
Film of Beyonce tour to be released in cinemas in Romania
Pop star Beyonce recently posted a video on Instagram announcing countries where the film of her Renaissance tour will be released, Romania among them. This weekend, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be released in cinemas in Brazil, Spain, Italy, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, (...)
