Bestjobs: 1 in 2 Employees Intends to Change Current Job in 1H/2024. More than half (52%) of Romania employees plan for a career change in early 2024, motivated by the need of a wage increase, while another 27% remain open to this possibility, but do not have a concrete plan, reveals a survey conducted by online recruitment platform Bestjobs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]