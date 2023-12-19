Construction Firm Drum Concept Grows 15 Times in Four Years, to RON215M Turnover

Construction Firm Drum Concept Grows 15 Times in Four Years, to RON215M Turnover. Drum Concept, a construction firm of Bucharest, boosted its business fifteen times in four years, ending 2022 with RON215 million turnover. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]