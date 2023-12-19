Romanian cinema: Călin Peter Netzer's latest film to have local premiere in January

Romanian cinema: Călin Peter Netzer's latest film to have local premiere in January. Familiar, the latest film of Berlinale winner Călin Peter Netzer, is scheduled to open in local cinemas on January 26th. The film had its international premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film, with a script written by Netzer and Iulia Lumânare, follows film director (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]