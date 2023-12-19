Park Properties Buys Two Land Plots on Pipera and Balotesti Lake Shores for New Housing Compounds

Park Properties, the developer of SunLake Residence compound located on the shores of Fundeni lake of Bucharest, has acquired two land plots on the shores of Pipera and Balotesti lakes for new housing compounds.