Complice.ro gift balance insights: Women want men to cook, men seek women to explore wines. Experience gift allocations vary, with peak orders from December 17-22. 2023 marked an increase in interest in experiential gifts on Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies. The interest continues during the gift-giving month, traditionally experiencing a 75% increase in demand for experiences compared to a normal month. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]