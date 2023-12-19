PISA 2022: Could online learning bridge the gap in global education challenges?

PISA 2022: Could online learning bridge the gap in global education challenges?. A couple of days ago, the results for the PISA 2022 tests were published, bringing along new data on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected student performance and well-being. However, the studies show that moving to an online environment was not the biggest risk factor for students, as one (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]