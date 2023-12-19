Romanian center-right opposition parties form alliance for upcoming elections

Romanian opposition parties Forța Dreptei, PMP, and USR recently announced that they have formed the United Right Alliance for the electoral year ahead. "This Alliance will remove this regime of lies, poverty, and injustice from power in 2024," declared USR president Cătălin Drulă at a press (...)