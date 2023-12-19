Once Upon a Winter's Dream: Ballet gala brings Iana Salenko, Julian MacKay, Marina Minoiu to Bucharest

Iana Salenko, Dinu Tamazlâcaru, Julian MacKay, and Marina Minoiu are among those who will perform in Bucharest at a ballet gala scheduled for February 26 at the National Theatre TNB. The gala Once Upon a Winter's Dream has a program that covers moments from works such as Giselle, Cinderella, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]