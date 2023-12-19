Perfumery Brand Obsentum Opens First Store In NE Romania, In Iasi

Perfumery brand Obsentum has opened its first store in northeastern Romania in Iasi, in the Palas shopping center, and has reached a network of nine niche perfumeries in the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]