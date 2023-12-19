Anamaria Cretu Joins Office Agency Of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox

Anamaria Cretu Joins Office Agency Of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. Real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox strengthens its office agency by recruiting Anamaria Creţu, a specialist with 18 years of multinational corporate experience. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]