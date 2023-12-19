TeraPlast Bistrita Buys Pipe Maker Palplast In Republic Of Moldova For EUR1.8M

TeraPlast Bistrita Buys Pipe Maker Palplast In Republic Of Moldova For EUR1.8M. Building materials manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday evening that it had bought the majority stake in Palplast in Calarasi, Republic of Moldova. The company owns two production lines for high-density polyethylene pipes for water and gas (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]