Mediapost Hit Mail Signs Lease With Global Vision And Gobalworth For 19,000 Sqm In Chitila Logistics Hub

Mediapost Hit Mail Signs Lease With Global Vision And Gobalworth For 19,000 Sqm In Chitila Logistics Hub. Mediapost Hit Mail, the largest direct marketing company in Romania, has leased a 19,000- square meter space that includes storage and office space in the Chitila Logistics Hub industrial park, developed by Global Vision and Globalworth. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]