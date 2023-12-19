CAPEX.com Readies Merger With Germany's NAGA Group, Listing On Frankfurt Stock Exchange

CAPEX.com, a trading app for financial instruments founded by Romanian entrepreneur Octavian Patrascu, has announced the intention to merge with Germany's NAGA Group and to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]