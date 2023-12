Allianz-Tiriac Ends Jan-Sept 2023 Period With Total Underwritings Of Over RON2.5B, Up 18% YoY

Allianz-Tiriac Ends Jan-Sept 2023 Period With Total Underwritings Of Over RON2.5B, Up 18% YoY. Insurance company Allianz-Tiriac said on Tuesday (Dec 19) that it ended the first nine months of 2023 with total underwritings of over RON2.5 billion, up 18% on the year, and damage claim payments to clients exceeded RON900 million, up nearly 20% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]