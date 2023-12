Blu Capital Partners Becomes A Member Of M&A Worldwide International Group

Blu Capital Partners Becomes A Member Of M&A Worldwide International Group. Blu Capital Partners (BCP), an entrepreneurial investment banking consulting firm, has become a member of the M&A Worldwide international group, one of the most important global groups of experts in Investment Banking, with more than 45 offices in 35 countries, on all continents. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]