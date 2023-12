Mobility Company Autonom Set To Buy More And More Electric And Hybrid Vehicles

Mobility Company Autonom Set To Buy More And More Electric And Hybrid Vehicles. Mobility company Autonom has an annual minimum investment budget of EUR60 million and plans that 13% of the about 3,000 cars it buys a year to be electric and hybrid vehicles in 2024, Autonom CEO Marius Stefan told ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]