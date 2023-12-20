 
December 20, 2023

Digi Communications seeks to sell fibre network for developing mobile network in Spain
Dec 20, 2023

Digi Communications seeks to sell fibre network for developing mobile network in Spain.

Romanian telecommunications operator Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) is in advanced negotiations to sell 100% of its fibre optic network to the home (FTTH), which has been deployed 6.6 million homes in Spain in recent years, to a consortium led by Macquarie Capital, according to Expansion.com. (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Public holidays in Romania in 2024 In addition to the public holidays for all employees in Romania, the year ahead will bring state employees additional days off in May, August, and December. The government decided that in 2024 the days of May 2, August 16, and December 27 will be holidays for state employees, to bridge the (...)

Romanian environmental activist takes assault case to Human Rights Court after local judges pardon attackers Gabriel Păun, a Romanian environmental activist and head of local NGO Agent Green, decided to take the case of his assault by loggers to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after local judges pardoned his attackers, more than 8 years later. After prolonged investigations and trials (...)

Weekend calendar: Johann Strauss Ensemble, Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna concerts, Christmas markets, exhibitions The season markets and several concerts are the main going-out options of the weekend before Christmas. In Bucharest George Enescu Philharmonic concerts December 21, 22 The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Nicolae Moldoveanu, performs a program of works by Georg Friedrich (...)

SeedBlink and Capital Cell partner to boost funding for European biotech and healthtech startups Romania-born SeedBlink, the investment & equity management platform dedicated to European tech startups, partnered with Spain’s Capital Cell to boost European tech startups’ financing in biotech and healthtech. The partnership is to launch joint investment opportunities to streamline the (...)

INS Revises Romania's Economic Growth From 4.7% To 4.1% In 2022 The gross domestic product estimated for 2022 (semi-final data) stood at RON1,401 billion, an increase of 4.1% in real terms compared with 2021, Romania’s National Statistics Institute announced on Thursday.

Tatika Investments Buys RON9M Worth Of Sphera Franchise Group Shares Tatika Investments Limited, the largest shareholder of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), bought 363,823 Sphera shares on December 19 for RON9 million, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Report: Romania ranks first in EU in the number of deaths with a preventable or treatable cause Romania ranks first in the European Union (EU) in the number of deaths with a preventable or treatable cause, according to the 2023 State of Health in the European Union report. Also, life expectancy in Romania is well below the EU average and the third lowest among member states. Romania has (...)

 


