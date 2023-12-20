Romanian Delgaz Grid takes EUR 600 mln syndicated loan for network modernisation

Delgaz Grid, a subsidiary of E.ON that operates electricity and natural gas distribution networks serving over 3 million households in north-east Romania, contracted a RON 3 billion (EUR 600 million) syndicated loan for cabling, digitalised substations and a rollout of 272,000 smart meters.